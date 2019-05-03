Lock Lane fail to kick on after flying start

Despite making a flying start Lock Lane went on to suffer a 40-14 defeat at home to West Hull in the Conference Premier.

The Castleford side were looking to make it three successive wins and initially looked on course as they shot into an 8-0 lead inside the first four minutes with a Tom Sowerby try and two Nathan Fozzard goals.

Lock Lane tacklers stop a West Hull attack. Picture: James Heaton

But the visitors hit back to lead 12-8 at half-time with Jamie Leigh and Jack Lazenby tries converted by Ryan Wilson.

Lane rode the sin-binning of Craig Duncan for a “professional foul” to retrieve the lead on 48 minutes through Craig Savage’s try and Fozzard’s conversion.

However, Wests showed why they are unbeaten as they took control with an exhibition of controlled, disciplined rugby.

Josh Wood and Scott Partis dotted down before the hour and, in the final quarter, Scott Spaven, Nathan Powley and Wood raced in, with Wilson completing kicking five goals and Partis one.

Lock Lane on the attack against West Hull. Picture: James Heaton

Lock Lane host Rochdale Mayfield this Saturday.