Lock Lane let lead slip after strong first half

Lock Lane let a 10-point half-time lead slip as they went down to a narrow 28-22 defeat at home to Underbank Rangers in the Kingstone Press National Conference Premier Division.

The Castleford-based side looked set for another victory to continue their impressive start to the season as they produced an excellent first half display to open up a 22-12 advantage.

Tom Sowerby dives over for Lock Lanes first try against Underbank. Picture: Matthew Merrick

But Rangers stormed back after the break and Lane were ultimately made to pay for some indiscipline at the business end of the contest.

Lane, for who loose forward Chris Siddons, hooker Craig Savage and stand-off Connor Land were outstanding, were unable to add to their tally in the second period, but with 15 minutes left remained 10 points clear of the visitors and seemingly on course for victory.

However, the Castleford outfit began to lose their composure and Rangers, with prop Ashley Webb in fine form in a game played in testing conditions, took full advantage.

Substitute Clinton Eastell set the ball rolling on 65 minutes, scrum-half Richard Pogson adding the extras.

Tommy Newbould crosses for a try for Lock Lane. Picture: Matthew Merrick

Centre Matt Gruber shot over shortly after to restore parity and, with six minutes left, second rower Will Broadbent-Allen dotted down, Pogson firing his fourth goal, to settle the issue.

Lock Lane’s wingers Tom Sowerby and Craig Duncan had traded tries with Rangers’ winger Tom England and prop Jamie Stringer in the early exchanges.

Substitute Sean Hesketh and centre Tommy Newbould then snaffled tries a couple of minutes before the break, Land adding the last two of his three goals to establish a healthy lead.

The spoils, however, were to rest with the Huddersfield outfit, although Lock Lane continue to head an early-season table in which several sides have only played one game.

Rob Firth on the attack for Lock Lane against Underbank. Picture: Matthew Merrick

This Saturday Lock Lane travel to play Thatto Heath Crusaders who have won their only Premier Division game so far.

Lock Lane's Steven Scott takes on the Underbank defence. Picture: Matthew Merrick