Lock Lane made to struggle against Conference leaders

National Conference Premier Division leaders Wath Brow Hornets proved far too strong for Lock Lane as they ran in 12 tries in a 62-0 result.

The table toppers were helped on their way to doing the double over Lane by Curtis Teare who grabbed five tries and Fran King who scored 22 points with two tries and seven goals.

Luke Davison also bagged a brace, with other touchdowns going to Gregory Howland, Callum Farrer and Peter Caddy.

Lock Lane, for who loose forward Jordan Siddons worked hard, were 18-0 adrift before Danny Sowerby was sin-binned on 24 minutes for tripping, while Tommy Wright copped a yellow card as the interval beckoned, for dissent.

Hornets’ James Dixon and the visitors’ Luke Tagg were given a spell in the cooler after an altercation early in the second half.

Lock Lane will be regrouping and hoping for a return to form when they are back at home this Saturday, hosting Siddal in their next Premier Division game.

Four points separate the sides with Siddal two places above the Castleford side in sixth.