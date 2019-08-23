Lock Lane play-off hopes ended by fourth straight defeat

Lock Lane can no longer reach the National Conference Premier Division play-offs after an 18-14 loss to Thornhill Trojans made it four successive defeats.

The Trojans, who could have been relegated had they lost, were eight points behind with six minutes left, but exacted retribution for a 32-22 defeat earlier in the season with late tries by Danny Ratcliffe and Nick Mitchell.

Casey Johnson, who had improved Jake Wilson’s opener, converted both scores. Lane had bounced back from Wilson’s touchdown with an Oliver Bloomer brace, a Danny Sowerby try and a Nathan Fozzard goal.

The Castleford outfit’s Chris Siddons and the visitors’ Will Gledhill were sent off on 27 minutes for alleged punching while Lane’s Tom Sowerby was yellow carded at the same time, also for punching. Lock Lane are without a game this week.