Lock Lane reach Yorkshire Cup semi-finals but Featherstone Lions bow out

LOCK Lane under 13s host Emley Moor in the Yorkshire Cup semi-finals on the weekend of January 6-7 after beating derby rivals Kippax 16-4.

Leeds Irish Clovers visit Oulton in the other semi-final.

Lane booked a County Cup semi-final place for a second successive year with a hard-earned win.

Lane’s Ryan Joseph and Freddie Jones made excellent yards before Taylor Baddeley stepped through Kippax’s defence to put in Charlie Handford for the first try.

Lock Lane started to get on top with superb breaks from Louie Tomlinson and Taylor Spence-Horton.

Slick handling led to Jake Griffiths supplying a lovely short pass to Noah Booth who raced away to score a 65 yard which he also converted to give Lane a 10-0 lead.

Kippax’s big forwards started to test Lane’s defence but strong tackling from Baddeley and Leyton Davies kept them at bay.

More great ball work from Lock Lane’s half-backs caught out Kippax out wide and Tomlinson took full advantage to race away to score, with Booth adding the conversion to make it 16-0 at half-time.

The second half started with plenty of mistakes from both sides.

Kippax seemed to up the tempo with strong runs but Lane held out with solid defence from Conor Howard.

Tomlinson made a great run which ended with him being tackled over the line and the referee ruled out the effort.

Kippax’s pressure was rewarded when former Lock Lane player Daniel Skaife scored for them.

Lane regained control with Harry Evans and Bailey Fisher making telling runs.

Joseph powered his way over, only to knock on over the try line.

Kippax never gave up and in the dying minutes they nearly got a breakaway try but opposition coach’s MOM Spence-Horton kept them out.

Tomlinson was Lane’s MOM and Baddeley and Booth also impressed.

Featherstone Lions under 13s bowed out of the Yorkshire Cup with a surprise 24-6 home defeat against Leeds Irish Clovers.

The visitors outplayed Featherstone in every department and ran out worthy winners.

Irish capitalised on Featherstone’s slow start by scoring two quick tries.

Lions gradually found their feet and matched their opponents blow for blow for the rest of the half.

Charlie Parkin and Derren Hey were effective down the flanks while centre Billy Nadin won the parents MOM award for his efforts in attack and defence.

Winger Evan Haytack won the outstanding effort award for his never say die attitude.

Jack Townend had a fine game at hooker while full-back Alfie Beresford was kept busy in defence.

In the second half, the visitors extended their lead with another score before Featherstone finally opened their account.

Flowing hands from Jaiden Tang and Billy Finnerty put Zinzan Barden through a gap to score a try that Finnerty goaled.

Lions captain Eli Saul tried his best to increase the tempo but the game was lost when Leeds bagged two late tries.

Josh Carrington and Josh Perkins shared the man of steel award.

Perkins also scooped the opposition coach’s man of the match award.

Danny Proctor and Jack Limbert defended well and prop Cameron Dwyer worked hard before he had to leave the field with a nasty knock.

Maddox Jeffery won the outstanding defender title after making more than 20 tackles.

Jude Thompson had his best game yet, making determined runs down the middle.

Featherstone’s defeat will at least allow the players a well earned break after a long season.