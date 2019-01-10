Lock Lane retain trophy in thrilling Yorkshire Cup final

Holders Lock Lane emerged triumphant again as they came out on top 38-20 in a well contested game against Upton in the BARLA Yorkshire Cup final.

The game, played at Featherstone Rovers’ LD Nutrition Stadium, was in the balance at 20-20 into the second half before the Castleford outfit produced a strong finish to keep their hold on the famous trophy.

Lock Lane's Danny Sowerby looks for support. Picture: Matthew Merrick

Oliver Bloomer led the scoring with a hat-trick of tries while Lewis Price crossed the line twice and was awarded the official man of the match.

Lane struck first when Bloomer collected the first of his scores after chasing down Craig Duncan’s kick to touch down in the corner. Nathan Fozzard’s conversion hit the post.

A second try soon followed from Price, again in the corner and too far out for the conversion to be added.

Back came Upton as they cut their deficit to two points with a converted try, loose forward Jack Arnold going over for a solo effort and Steve Beal adding the goal.

Ethan Flowers charges at the Upton defence. Picture: Matthew Merrick

Arnold went over again after chasing down a kick and with Beal adding the extras Upton had a 12-8 lead, which they held to half-time.

Lane needed a good start to the second half and they got it with Duncan coming up with a smart dummy half play for a try. Fozzard added the conversion, but Upton levelled as Beal landed a penalty goal.

The Castleford side regained the lead with Price’s second try following a well executed play involving Danny Sowerby and Fozzard only for their opponents to bounce back again.

Nick Welsh went over from an inside ball off the back of a ruck and Beal’s goal made it 20-20 and all to play for.

A knock-on from the restart proved costly, however, for Upton as it gifted Lane good field position from which they scored three plays later. Danny Holmes came up with a great running line and crossed for what was to prove a crucial try to which Fozzard tagged on the extras.

Try time for Lock Lane's Aaron Duncan. Picture: Matthew Merrick

There was no coming back for Upton now as the holders scored again when they exposed their opponents’ defence for Bloomer to finish well after good work by Price and centre Nicky Saxton. The conversion was one again added by Fozzard.

Upton kept going, but it was finally all over for them when Bloomer came up with an interception and had the pace to race 80 metres for his hat-trick try. With Fozzard kicking his fifth goal, it was 38-20.

Lock Lane coach Paul Couch saluted his cup final heroes.

He said: “I’m over the moon with our performance in the second half after a tough first.

“Big wraps to our young kids who stepped up and our senior players who led the way. I’m thrilled to bring the cup home two years in a row, it’s something special for the club and we will enjoy it.

Lock Lane players celebrate. Picture: Matthew Merrick

“It was a hard game. I was really impressed by Upton and the victory will stand us in good stead for the NCL campaign.”

Lock Lane: Price; Bloomer, Saxton, Bull, T Sowerby; Fozzard, D Sowerby; Smith, Duncan, Flowers, Platt, Woods, Bonser. Subs: Hand, Brock, Holmes, Sharpe.

Upton: Williamson; Nix, Cook, Swain, A Iveson; Beal, Mercer; Welsh, Iley, Turner, Land, Copcutt, Arnold. Subs: R Iveson, D Burrows, R Burrows, James.

Referee: Neil Pascall.

Danny Holmes celebrates scoring a try for Lock Lane. Picture: Matthew Merrick

Nick Saxton looks for an opening against Upton. Picture: Matthew Merrick

Oliver Bloomer races clear on the way to his hat-trick try for Lock Lane. Picture: Matthew Merrick

Two-try Lewis Price bursts clear for Lock Lane. Picture: Matthew Merrick