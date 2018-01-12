Lock Lane start milestone year in style by reaching Yorkshire Cup final

LOCK Lane face Ovenden in the Bartletts Yorkshire Open-Age Cup final at Featherstone Rovers on Saturday, January 20, after beating East Leeds 32-10 in a re-arranged game.

Lewis Price scored two tries and Conor Turner kicked four goals as Lane comfortably won last Saturday’s home semi-final that had previously been postponed twice because of frozen pitches.

In their first appearance in the competition since the millenium, Lane have started their 80th anniversary year in great style.

They never looked back last weekend after taking an early 12-0 lead, with captain Luke Tagg and full back Price scoring tries that Turner goaled.

East Leeds replied in the 18th minute with a converted try from a crossfield kick but Lane swiftly regained control when Price capitalised on weak tackling to bag his second.

Prop Ethan Flowers burst through from 20 yards out to grab a try that Turner improved to make it 20-6.

East Leeds cut the gap with an unconverted score and Lane were then reduced to 12 men when Price was sin binned for dissent.

Lane were temporarily down to 11 men when they had another player yellow carded early in the second-half.

The first 20 minutes of the second period saw East Leeds apply sustained pressure but they were unable to crack a solid home defence in soft conditions underfoot.

Lane finished the game firmly on top.

A midfield break by Jacob Crossland saw half-back partner Connor Land score a 64th minute try.

Five minutes later Crossland spotted a gap to go over to complete the scoring.

Best for Lane were Flowers, Land, hooker Craig Savage and centre Oliver Bloomer.

Lock Lane’s youth and junior teams also enjoyed an excellent weekend in Yorkshire Cup semi-finals.

Lane under 13s reached the County Cup final for a second successive year by beating a large Emley Moor side 22-18.

Lane were on the back foot early on and fell behind to an unconverted try.

The Castleford side hit back with powerful runs from man of the match Freddie Jones and Ryan Joseph.

From a scrum, Layton Davies supplied a lovely pass to Taylor Spence Horton who evaded several players to cross out wide.

Emley kicked a penalty to edge back in front but Lane quickly replied when Joseph stormed over from a pass by Noah Booth who converted to make it 10-6 at the break.

Emley cashed in on sloppy defence to grab a converted try that put them 12-10 up.

They were denied further points by brilliant tackling from Taylor Baddeley and Bailey Fisher.

Conor Howard and Harry Evans then paved the way for clever play by Jake Griffiths, Davies and Boooth to send in Riley Lumb for a try that Booth goaled from the touchline.

Booth then glided through for a try he also converted to put Lane 10 points ahead with four minutes remaining. Emley scored a late try but Lane held out. In the final, they play Oulton or Leeds Irish Clovers who meet in the second semi-final this weekend.

Lock Lane face Hunslet Warriors in the Yorkshire Under 16 Cup final.

In the Yorkshire Under 15 Cup final, Lock Lane will play Wetherby after beating Skirlaugh 18-10 in last Sunday’s semi-final. Lock Lane under 14s lost 16-10 to Stanningley in the semi-finals but Lane under 12s won 20-16 at Birkenshaw and now take on East Leeds in the Yorkshire Cup final.