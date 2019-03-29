Lock Lane suffer Premier loss ahead of big Challenge Cup tie with Batley Bulldogs

Lock Lane left themselves with too much work to do after a poor start to their Conference Premier Division game at Thatto Heath Crusaders as they lost 26-12. Connor Dwyer and Lewis Foster crossed in the first 18 minutes for the hosts with Bobbie Goulding landing the first two of his five goals. Tom Sowerby popped over for Lane on 34 minutes, Connor Land adding the extras, but Thatto went in at the break 18-6 ahead, Niall Allen racing in for a converted score. Lock Lane, after having had Owen Brock sin-binned on 55 minutes for a professional foul, got back to within six points when Sowerby crossed again on 70 minutes, Land again tagging on the goal. But a Goulding penalty when Rob Firth was sent-off four minutes from time for an alleged dangerous tackle offered the Crusaders respite. And it was Goulding who made certain of victory, scuttling over in injury time and adding the goal. Lock Lane now face professional opposition when they go to Batley Bulldogs in the fourth round of the Coral Challenge Cup this Sunday (3pm).

The tie kicks off at 3pm with entry £10 for adults and £3 for juniors.