Lock Lane youngsters crown incredible season of success

Lock lane U14s finished their highly successful 2019 season in superb style with a 46-8 victory over York side Heworth.

A hat-trick of tries for man of the match Conor Howard, two tries for Louie Tomlinson and one each from David Norton, Tyler Czmieduch and Jimmy McEvoy ended an absolutely outstanding season for the Castleford side.

Lock Lane have won the Yorkshire Junior League’s Division One championship, the Challenge Cup, Castleford and District Cup and also enjoyed success at national level when lifting the BARLA National Cup in the 2019 season, beating the highly rated Ryland Sharks, from Warrington, 19-18.

The under 14s have had nine players picked up on junior scholarship this year with Castleford Tigers and Leeds Rhinos and are hoping more get selected in the near future.

The outstanding squad of 2019 is Riley Lumb, Archie Holmes, Louie Tomlinson, Tom Marris, Jimmy McEvoy, Noah Booth, Leyton Davies, Freddie Jones, Taylor Baddeley, David Norton, Ricky Brown, Harry Evans, Tyler Czmieduch, Jake Griffiths, Callum Norton, Conor Howard, Taylor Spence Horton, Bailey Fisher and Alfie Longstaff.

The coaching staff is Lee Baddeley, Jody Griffiths and Alan Evans.