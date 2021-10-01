Lock Lane’s Conference League play-off run ended by Pilkingtons

Lock Lane's Chris Siddons in action.

Despite an outstanding performance from loose forward Chris Siddons, the Castleford team were unable to get over the line.

Ian Stanley opened the St Helens outfit’s account on six minutes and, after Lane had Rob Firth sin-binned on 33 minutes for leading with the forearm, the Recs went in at the interval 6-0 ahead, thanks to Kyran Knapper’s subsequent penalty.

Both sides had a player yellow carded after the break, Karl Robinson sitting out 10 minutes for Lane, and shortly after their return, Knapper extended the home advantage with a drop-goal.