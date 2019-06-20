Matt Cook happy to see out career at Castleford Tigers

Given the chance Matt Cook would like to play out the rest of his career with Castleford Tigers.

Consistent prop Cook, 32, is contracted to the end of next season and hopes to play on beyond then, preferably with a Cas team with who he is now in his fifth year.

Although originally from Warrington and still living there, Cook is a real converted Cas man now who has bought into the culture at the club.

He told the Express: “I have got another 12 months and ideally I’d like to play out my career here, that would be great if the boss will keep me at Cas.

“Next year will be my sixth year. I’ll see how the body is next year and hopefully go round again.

“It would be nice to finish my career as a Cas Tigers player. I like the boys and the atmosphere.

“It’s a family club, we all get on well and everyone fights hard for each other. I love the club, the fans are great and it’s a real friendly environment here.

“You just want to do your best every week for the club because you fall in love with it.”

Cook is happy with the way it has gone for him in 2019, aside from picking up an injury just when he was hitting top form.

He said: “I am enjoying it, it has been an interesting season for me.

“I’ve had a couple of little injuries and missed a couple of games here and there, but I am fit and healthy at the moment and enjoying it.

“The last injury was frustrating because I thought I was hitting a bit of form at the time. It was a key time for us as a team, going into Easter.

“We need as many bodies out there as we can, fit and healthy, so to miss those ones was disappointing for me, but hopefully I’ll get that form back and get my fitness back and I am starting to feel good again.”

On his role as an impact sub, which has impressed Cas fans this year, Cook said: “I enjoy any role I am given, whatever game time it is and whatever job I’ve got to do.

“The boss will tell me what I’ve got to do and I’ll go out there and happily do it.”

Cook believes there is more to come from himself and from the team as they look to make sure they do not get dragged into a relegation scrap and lock down a play-off place.

He added: “It is a crazy league, it must be enjoyable for the spectators, but it’s nerve-wracking sometimes for us.

“We will just take each week as it comes and hopefully by the end of the season the table will take care of itself.

“We want to be in the top five, that’s our main goal come the end of the season – and a good place in that to be able to have a real crack at the play-offs.

“In order to be in that position we have got to look week to week, concentrate on the game ahead of us and not take it for granted.

“We have to make sure we get out there, put our best foot forward and get the win.”