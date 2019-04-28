Matt Cook signs new deal with Castleford Tigers

Castleford Tigers have agreed to a new one-year contract extension with forward Matt Cook.

The 32-year old has been with the Tigers since 2015, but has shown some of his best form for the club this season and will now stay at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle until the end of the 2020 season at least.

Cook has so far made 98 appearances since re-joining Castleford. he originally played for the club in 2008 while on loan from Bradford Bulls.

He made his debut for the Bulls back in 2003 before going on to play for Hull KR and captaining London Broncos during a career that has already seen Cook play over 250 games.

After signing his new deal Cook said: “I’m really happy that the club have offered me the opportunity to remain a Tiger for another year and I am pleased to say that I have accepted.

"Castleford is a great club that I have been part of for almost five years now, I have made some great friends here, and under the boss have without doubt, played my best rugby.

"I am still itching for more success and silverware and I believe being a Castleford player gives me the best opportunity to achieve that.

"I’d like to take this chance to thank all the Tiger fans for their support so far, and I look forward to being able to run out in front of them for another year.”

Tigers head coach Daryl Powell said: “I’m delighted that Matt Cook has agreed to extend his contract. He has played some outstanding rugby league for us over the last few years and his form so far this season tells us he’s playing some of the best rugby of his career. I’m really looking forward to continuing to work with him this and next season.”