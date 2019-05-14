Meet Castleford Tigers' new boys at supporters club event tonight

A chance to meet the new boys is on offer at Castleford Tigers Supporters Club's latest event tonight.
All four of this season's first team signings - Cheyse Blair, Chris Clarkson, Jordan Rankin and Daniel Smith - will be in attendance at an event taking place at the Signs and Designs Restaurant, Mend-A-Hose Jungle (from 7.45pm).
Fans are invited to attend and welcome the newest Tigers players as well as ask them questions on how it is going at Castleford.
Admission is £1 for CTSC members and £3 for non-members with membership available on the evening.