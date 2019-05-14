Meet Castleford Tigers' new boys at supporters club event tonight

A chance to meet the new boys is on offer at Castleford Tigers Supporters Club's latest event tonight.

All four of this season's first team signings - Cheyse Blair, Chris Clarkson, Jordan Rankin and Daniel Smith - will be in attendance at an event taking place at the Signs and Designs Restaurant, Mend-A-Hose Jungle (from 7.45pm).

Daniel Smith in action for Castleford Tigers.

Fans are invited to attend and welcome the newest Tigers players as well as ask them questions on how it is going at Castleford.

Admission is £1 for CTSC members and £3 for non-members with membership available on the evening.

Chris Clarkson.