Methley pair selected to play for GB Masters team

TWO Methley Warriors Masters players have been selected for Great Britain.

Hooker Shaun Hodgson and prop Steve Walker have been chosen to represent GB Masters in a Test match against Australia at Leigh East ARLFC on Saturday, March 10.

Their Methley teammates will attend the game to cheer the pair on.

Methley Masters will start just their second season in January following the team’s move to the Church Lane club from nearby Oulton.

The team have already hosted the prestigious Yorksire Masters Clubs Festival and played several curtain raisers at Featherstone Rovers along with having players representing Yorkshire Masters. The selection of Hodgson and Walker for Great Britain is the icing on the cake for the team.

Masters RL is the fastest growing section of rugby league and features more than 50 teams from all over England and North Wales.

The game is also played in Australia, New Zealand and France. Players are aged from 35 upwards, with the oldest UK-based player being in his 80s. Contact level is determined by age range and players are identified by wearing different coloured shorts. Although contact is still allowed, the game is more of a social game than its full contact counterpart.

Methley masters are always looking for new players. For more details contact secretary Frank Slater on 07729415329 or leave a message on the club’s Facebook page.