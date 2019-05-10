Mike McMeeken: I'm still finding my feet back in the Castleford Tigers team

In-form back row forward Mike McMeeken has played down thoughts of forcing his way back into the England squad as he concentrates on getting back to his best with Castleford Tigers.

McMeeken was left out of the England Performance squad and England Knights squad chosen earlier this season when he was sidelined through injury and lost his international place at the end of last season after going to the World Cup.

A series of eye-catching displays since returning from the hamstring injury could put the Hampshire-born forward back on England's radar, but the player believes there is more to come from him yet this year.

He said: "I don't know if I'd say I was happy with my form, it's a bit early yet. I'm still finding my match fitness and finding my feet back in the team.

"I'm getting a good amount of game time and I'm just starting to click with the boys as I game get this game time together.

"I don't know about anything with England, I'm just 100 per cent focused on Cas and getting some results in the league.

"Obviously it's a different competition this week and we want to get a result."

McMeeken took over as captain when Paul McShane went off injured against Warrington last week and was honoured to have been handed the task.

He added: "I enjoyed being captain. It's not something I expected, but I enjoyed the experience."