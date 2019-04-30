Mitch Clark hoping to win new contract with Castleford Tigers

Rampaging forward Mitch Clark reckons there is more to come from him and he hopes to be able to prove it in a Castleford Tigers shirt beyond this year.

The 26-year-old prop’s contract is up at the end of the year, but he wants to stay at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle and revealed he has been in talks over a new deal with the club.

With negotiations ongoing Clark could not go into details, but he is enjoying his rugby with the Tigers.

He said: “We have got a real good team here and I am just enjoying getting out and playing each week.

“I love playing here and in front of the fans at Cas. They are crazy fans, in a good way, not a bad way! They make a lot of noise and really get behind us.

“I am in (contract) talks at the moment. Nothing’s been said yet, but I’ll see how it goes.”

Clark is happy to be used by head coach Daryl Powell as an impact substitute.

He explained: “If my job’s impact I’ll do the best I can to do that for the team.

“It suits me and my game. It is coming along and I am really enjoying it. I love playing rugby league and getting out there.”

Clark was fans’ choice as man of the match against Wigan, but believes he has not been fully at his best yet in 2019.

He said: I wouldn’t say I am happy with my form.

“I am getting to where I want to be, slowly. With more match fitness I reckon I can be a lot more effective at times.”

Clark’s season was initially disrupted by injury in his first game of the year.

He added: “It happened in my first carry of the season. I just got my leg stuck and it was a freak accident, but that’s rugby league.

“The same thing happened with Grant Millington, his first carry (against Huddersfield). But I’m over my injury now and getting fitter every week.”