Nathan Fozzard’s goal proves difference as Lock Lane back up with win

Lock Lane backed up their victory last week with another one as they came out on top in a close encounter at Kells in the Premier Division of the National Conference.

A try four minutes from time by Lane centre Oliver Bloomer, with stand-off Nathan Fozzard adding his fifth goal, helped the visitors register a 26-24 victory that, after having looked certain midway through the second period, had looked unlikely on 73 minutes.

Kells, having trailed 20-0 on 51 minutes, blasted their way back into the contest with touchdowns before the hour mark by winger Dan Joyce and second row Scott Lofthouse, with stand-off Ross Gainford adding both goals to peg the Castleford outfit back to eight points. The momentum stayed with the Cumbrians when, on 70 minutes, loose forward Tyrone Dalton powered over, Gainford again improving.

And when Dalton again dotted down some three minutes later and Gainford once more hit the target, Kells had gone in front for the first time – and when it mattered – in their bid to notch a win that would hoist them out of the relegation zone.

But Lock Lane, and especially livewire man of the match hooker Craig Savage, were in no mood to make the long journey home to Yorkshire reflecting on having allowed a 20-point lead to slip away and they found some energy for a big finish.

In a late and desperate raid, Bloomer crossed and Fozzard goaled to restore their advantage.

Lock Lane had earlier taken control in the contest with a fast start as full-back Tom Sowerby and loose forward Alex Palmer raced in for tries in the opening quarter.

Substitute Craig Jeffels crashed over on 34 minutes with the Castleford team appearing to have complete control.

Fozzard, who improved each effort, landed a penalty on 51 minutes, with that goal eventually proving to be the difference between the sides.

Lock Lane moved up to fifth place with the win, although all the teams above them have at least one game in hand. They host West Hull this Saturday.