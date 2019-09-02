Nathan Massey a doubt for Castleford Tigers' crunch clash with Hull FC

Nathan Massey is a potential doubt for Castleford Tigers' season-defining clash with Hull FC on Thursday night.

The Tigers host the Black and Whites at Wheeldon Road (7.45pm), hoping to leapfrog their Yorkshire rivals into the play-off spots.

Hull sit in fifth spot, two points ahead of Castleford with two games to play, but the Tigers can move back into the top five with a victory on Thursday.

Head coach Daryl Powell has revealed that forward Massey is a doubt for the fixture after he sustained a minor hip problem.

The 30-year-old will undergo a late fitness test later this week but Powell says Castleford have plenty of cover if Massey is unavailable.

"He will have a test on Wednesday but we have got Matt Cook, who hasn't played for a bit," said Powell.

"We have got Will Maher, so I have got a couple of decisions to make.

"Adam Milner has been pretty accomplished playing the position that Nathan has occupied for a large part of the season.

"So we won't be short of options there."

Castleford were beaten 4-0 by St Helens in their last outing and have just two games - against Hull and Wigan Warriors - to secure a play-off berth.