Natioanal RL Conference: Jack Beddis strikes twice on debut for impressive Featherstone Lions

Jack Beddis marked his first team debut with a non-stop display and two tries as Featherstone Lions produced their best display of the season in a 50-10 win over Skirlaugh Bulls in Conference Division One.

With Danny Glassell back to bolster the side after his recent five-match ban the Lions got off to a dream start as they got the ball from their own kick-off and Gaz Gale went over wide out with Scott Glassell adding a touchline conversion.

Danny Thompson made a fine take from a chip through then Jack Ellam and Beddis made good yards before Joe Fox stole the ball in a one-on-one tackle and went over. Glassell again adding the conversion.

Danny Glassell marked his return with a fine 60-metre break before sending Beddis over for a try. A minor blip saw the Bulls score, but with scrum-half Josh Maiden and Davi Garahan working hard in defence Lions went further ahead as Ellam swooped on a stray pass and hared 70 metres for a try.

George Nuttall and Dean Gamble had to pull off some good cover tackles, but Skirlaugh took advantage of a slip to score a converted try and reduce the lead to 10 points.

Crowd favourite Danny Glassell, still beaming with being accepted on The Chase TV programme, made a superb solo run before Beddis burrowed his way over.

Williamson then came up with the final score of the half with a 70-metre run, including a dummy past the full-back, for the try of the game. Scott Glassell’s conversion made it 30-10.

Sam Millard, Gilbert and Beddis made sure Lions held firm after the break and Gale’s solo burst was backed up by Connor Paver for another fine try.

After another Gale tilt a Scott Glassell chip was latched onto by Danny Glassell who sent Williamson over. Jake Perkins then chipped down the flank and Ellam hacked on before diving to touchdown in the corner.

Lions wrapped up the scoring as Scott Glassell’s superb ball sent Nuttall racing through. After going 45 metres he parted back to Scott who went over the whitewash for a try he converted to bring up the 50 points.

Lions now go into this week’s home game with unbeaten leaders Pilkington Recs in confident mood. Kick-off is 2.30pm.

