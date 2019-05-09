National RL Conference: Lock Lane withstand fightback to claim points

Lock Lane held off a rousing Rochdale Mayfield rally from 28-4 down to win 28-22 in their National Conference Premier Division match.

Lane had Curtis McDonald and Tom Sowerby sin-binned in the first half, but established a 24-point lead with a Danny Holmes brace and tries by Craig Savage, Leo Marchant and Danny Sowerby who, like McDonald, landed a couple of goals.

Lock Lane's Craig Savage who crossed for a try against Rochdale Mayfield,

Mayfield hit back as Lewis Sheridan, Wayne English and Sean Hurley crossed, with Sheridan adding each conversion, but time ran out on them.

Lock Lane are away to Egremont Rangers this Saturday.

Featherstone Lions and Lock Lane go head-to-head next Wednesday in the Castleford & Featherstone ARL’s David Poulter Open Cup Final at Castleford RUFC, with a 7pm kick-off.