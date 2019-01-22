New Featherstone Rovers signing Conor Carey overcomes jet-lag to make debut

Conor Carey only arrived in England from Australia last Friday but that didn't prevent the 23-year-old from making his Rovers bow in the 18-18 draw with Halifax on Sunday.

The former Intrust Super Cup back was still suffering from jet-lag and woke up at 4am on Sunday morning - 11 hours before kick off.

He debuted on the wing and almost marked the occasion with a try, only for play to be called back by the referee as he neared the whitewash.

The former Easts Tigers and Townsville Blackhawks player was brought off at half time but insists he is already looking forward to playing more games in front of the Featherstone supporters.

"The legs were a bit dusty, but it was good to get out there with the boys and get a game under the belt," said Carey.

"It is a lot different to home but I will get used to it. I need to get some longer studs so I am not slipping around so much.

Ryan Carr praised Carey during his post-match press conference. PIC: Simon Hall.

"I thought we meshed pretty well considering we had only been training for two days together, we will only get better.

"The supporters really got behind us. Halifax had brought some supporters as well and they were pretty rowdy."

After almost scoring his first Rovers try, Carey added: "It was a bit frustrating, I am not going to lie.

"But it is what it is and it part of the game."

Carey also came in for some praise from Rovers boss Ryan Carr.

The Featherstone chief admitted he was impressed with what he saw from the young back and is looking forward to watch him develop further.

"He is a really good young kid and we just wanted him to get a little bit of footy over here to get used to it," said Carr.

"Because it is a lot different to what he has been used to in Australia.

"We just gave him a taste today and got him off at half time because we want to look after his body, obviously, waking up that early and trying to get used to the jet-lag.

"I was really impressed with him and I am looking forward to see what he can do for us."