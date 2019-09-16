Featherstone Rovers celebrate. PIC: Dec Hayes.

NINE pictures from Featherstone Rovers' play-off win at Leigh Centurions

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS marched into the next round of the Betfred Championship play-offs with an emphatic 34-18 victory at Leigh Centurions.

Ryan Carr's men took a seventh-minute lead and never relinquished it to set up a clash with York City Knights next weekend. Below are nine of the best pictures from the knock-out contest.

Connor Jones is stopped from advancing by Micky Higham.

1. Held back

Callum McLelland breaks to score in front of the Rovers fans.

2. Through the line

Alex Sutcliffe leaves Centurions defenders on the floor after going over for a first-half try.

3. See ya

Alex Sutcliffe is carried over by the wet surface at Leigh.

4. Sliding over

