NRL legend Paul Gallen to play at 2019 Grand Final at Old Trafford

Two rugby league legends will be part of the first Physical Disability Rugby League match to be played ahead of Betfred Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford.

Wakefield Trinity’s PDRL side will face off against Castleford Tigers in the first game of its kind at the home of Manchester United on October 12.

And Trinity’s players will get the chance to line-up alongside Kangaroos star Paul Gallen, the ex-Cronulla Sharks and New South Wales captain.

Gallen led Cronulla to a NRL Grand Final victory over Melbourne Storm in 2016, the club's first premiership title in their 49-year history.

Meanwhile, Castleford Tigers will play alongside former England and Great Britain player and club legend, Dean Sampson, who made more than 400 appearances for the Tigers during a career that spanned three decades.

The PDRL opener will be played following the success of the game between Warrington Wolves and Leeds Rhinos at Magic Weekend in May.

The game will kick-off at 4.55pm and tickets are available at www.superleague.co.uk.