Odds tumble on Featherstone Rovers to win Championship Grand Final

Featherstone Rovers have been made second favourites by some bookmakers to win the Championship Grand Final, following their recent surge up the table.

Ryan Carr's side won for the sixth time in seven league games with a dominant 38-18 victory over Sheffield Eagles on Sunday afternoon.

Tom Holmes goes over for a try. PIC: James Heaton.

The result moved Rovers into third, with their far superior points difference putting them ahead of fourth-placed Leigh Centurions and fifth-placed York City Knights.

Only league leaders Toronto Wolfpack - who are odds-on favourites to earn promotion - have a better points difference than Featherstone.

Featherstone are 6/1 to go up, while Leigh are 10/1 and second-placed Toulouse 12/1.

The sides finishing in the top five will enter a play-offs which culminate in a Championship Grand Final, with the winner of that game promoted to Super League.

Cameron King scores for Featherstone. PIC: James Heaton.

Rovers were never behind on their trip to Sheffield, as they ran in six tries to claim their fifth-straight victory.

"It probably didn't pan out how we would have liked it to but every game is different and you have got to adapt," said Carr.

"But we got the result which is the most important thing."

Tries from Tom Holmes and Cameron King put Featherstone 18-0 up after just 20 minutes.

Sheffield then upped the pressure on the visitors, but only managed to breach the defence once in the first half with a try from Pat Moran.

However, King grabbed his second while Josh Hardcastle also crossed early in the second half to put the game beyond the home side.

The Eagles scored two further tries through Ben Hellewell and Nathan Mason but Rovers had the final say with a James Harrison try and Dane Chisholm penalty goal settling matters.

"We knew we needed to start well again in the second half and re-set ourselves," added Carr.

"We weren't happy with the back end of the first half but then the second half played out the same.

"We went through a massive period where we put ourselves under too much pressure.

"We can't continue to do that, we have to fix that really quickly and that is going to be our focus moving forward."

Next up for Featherstone Rovers is the visit of Widnes Vikings.

"Widnes are travelling pretty good, but we have got to make sure we are at our best," said Carr.

"Everyone is in contention for the 17 next week. That is what you want; competition for spots.

"You don't want the same 17 each week. Consistency [in the line-up] is good to have but it is always nice to have people knocking on the door."