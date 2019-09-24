Oliver Holmes on why Castleford Tigers players are funding coach travel for 700 supporters for Super League play-off clash at Salford Red Devils

SECOND-ROWER Oliver Holmes believes the visiting supporters helped to spur on Castleford Tigers as they secured a stunning win at Warrington Wolves last week.

A host of Castleford fans travelled across the M62 to the Halliwell Jones on Thursday night to watch their side move into the next round of the Super League play-offs.

Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell.

And Castleford-born player Holmes has revealed why the Tigers squad are now funding coach travel for 700 supporters for this Thursday's trip to Salford Red Devils.

"The idea was thrown into one of the leadership group chats and everybody jumped on board," said Holmes.

"Where it has probably stemmed from is looking how many fans came over to Warrington on Thursday night.

"It is no easy job, tackling the M62 on a Thursday night through rush hour.

"And there is usually a diversion on the way back and it is on TV, so it is a credit to the amount of fans that got over there.

"It made a difference for us, and we want that over at Salford again.

"Backing that up is never cheap so we just wanted to put cash in ourselves and give back to the fans.

"And hopefully they are there in numbers supporting us."

Head coach Daryl Powell has revealed that the coaching staff have also contributed towards the free travel initiative.

The Tigers have sold over 1,000 tickets for Thursday's semi-final and less than 70 free coach places remain.

"We know how important it is," Powell added.

"It can be quite empty that stadium and it needs to feel like a play-off game. I think our fans will really help to do that.

"Salford were well supported last week at Wigan and they will see it as a massive opportunity to knock us off.

"They are pretty confident, Ian Watson has been talking confident all season but we just need to look after ourselves."