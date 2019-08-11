Outstanding Castleford Tigers Women hammer reigning champions Wigan

Unbeaten Women's Super League leaders Castleford Tigers demolished reigning champions Wigan Warriors as they beat them 56-8 at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

Lindsay Anfield's team ran in 11 tries to show why they have led the table all year and remain two points clear of St Helens at the top.

It was actually Wigan who took the lead through Rachel Thompson, but it was one-way traffic from then on in with Castleford running in seven tries in the opening half.

Courtney Pointon, Sinead Peach, Kelsey Gentles (two), Tara Stanley, Hollie Dodd and Georgia Roche, with a brilliant individual effort, all got their names on the scoresheet in the first 40.

The second half saw Stanley and Peach complete their braces with Tamzin Renouf and Lacey Owen also crossing the line. Gemma Walsh crashed over for a consolation for the Warriors.

