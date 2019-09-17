Outstanding Castleford Tigers Women win League Leaders Shield

Castleford Tigers Women have claimed the Betfred Women's Super League Leaders Shield after beating York City Knights in front of a big crowd at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle tonight.

A 44-0 success made it 13 wins from 13 in the league and the Tigresses cannot now be caught at the top of the table in the regular season.

Rhiannion Marshall led the way on her return to the side with a hat-trick of tries while Tara Stanley and Lacey Owen were also back to claim a double and there was one try each from Millie Walsh and Tamzin Renouf.

With Stanley kicking three conversions and Claire Garner one it was another dominating performance from Cas played out in front of a crowd of 1,303.

Castleford have one more game of the regular season to play against St Helens before they face a play-off semi-final against reigning champions Wigan and then a possible final on the eve of the men's Grand Final.

More from the game in Thursday's Pontefract & Castleford Express