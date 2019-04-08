Paperwork prevented Callum McLelland from making his Featherstone Rovers debut

PAPERWORK PREVENTED Callum McLelland making his debut for Featherstone Rovers and coach Ryan Carr admitted he was disappointed for the Leeds Rhinos youngster.

The 19-year-old half-back was due to play for Rovers on dual-registration at Toulouse Olympique last weekend and Carr revealed: “He trained all week with the team and he travelled, then there was a registration issue with the paperwork and we had to change our halves the night before the game.

“I only got told late on Friday afternoon when we were in France. Poor kid, I feel for him – he is a good young kid, he has fit in really well and I am looking forward to him getting a game in the near future.”

That meant a late call-up for Jorge Richardson, who Carr felt gave a good account of himself in the 8-2 defeat.

He said: “He went as 18th or 19th man, he wasn’t expecting to play.

“He tried hard all game and credit to him.”

Carr was proud of Rovers’ effort against the French side who are second in the Betfred Championship.

“The boys played really well and tried really hard,” he said.

“Toulouse played well, they applied a lot of pressure, they forced eight or nine drop outs and we were on our tryline a lot in the first half, but we managed to stand up to them.

“It was little moments in the game, they jagged a try and we dropped one over the line and got held up twice. Little moments like that decide big games.”

It was an outstanding defensive effort and Carr added: “That’s an area we needed to be better in.

“We conceded 14 against Swinton last week and eight at the weekend and they are good numbers.

“If we can do that more often than not we will get the results we are looking for.”