Player welfare top priority for Featherstone Rovers boss Ryan Carr for 1895 Cup trip to Widnes Vikings

Player welfare will be head coach Ryan Carr's number one priority for Featherstone Rovers' 1895 Cup clash at Widnes Vikings tomorrow night.

Featherstone travel to their Championship rivals for the second-round clash on Wednesday, leaving just three days to recover before they face Sheffield Eagles on Sunday.

Thompson Teteh could make his first appearance since March tomorrow evening. PIC: James Heaton.

Rovers travel to Sheffield in the Betfred Championship this weekend, hoping to solidify their place in the top five.

But with two games in five days, the Rovers chief is going to need to make full use of his squad throughout the course of the week.

"I'll make sure that player welfare is top of my priorities before anything else," said Carr.

"I'll manage the guys that need to be managed, I am not going to run them into a brick wall.

Brad Day has been rested. PIC: James Heaton.

"It is not fair on them to suffer on the back of it. We will rotate a little bit.

"But I am confident that whoever we name on Wednesday and Sunday can do a good job, so there will be no excuses from our end."

Rovers will play at Wembley if they reach the final of the 1895 Cup, which is due to take place on the same day as the Challenge Cup Final.

Carr admits that is is an "exciting" thought but that a trip to Widnes is one of the toughest draws Featherstone could have got.

"It is an exciting prospect to be able to do that [get to Wembley]," added Carr.

"But we are well aware that we have got a tough draw, Widnes away.

"It will be a good, exciting game and we are looking forward to it."

Carr has named his 19-man squad for the clash, with Cameron King, Tom Holmes and Brad Day all rested.

Skipper James Lockwood will also be given the night off, along with fellow forward Josh Walters.

PNG international Thompson Teteh has been included for what could be his first appearance since the end of March.

Meanwhile, Wellington Albert, Corey Johnson and Owen Trout have all been made available by dual-reg partners Leeds Rhinos.

Featherstone Rovers 19-man squad: Thompson Teteh, Josh Hardcastle, Conor Carey, John Davies, Luke Cooper, Danny Maskill, James Harrison, Jimmy Beckett, Morgan Punchard, Makeshi Makatoa, Jimmy McDaniel, Jack Render, Jack Ormondroyd, Callum McLelland, Dane Chisholm, Dale Ferguson, Wellington Albert, Corey Johnson and Owen Trout.