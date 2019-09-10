Potential injury blow for Castleford Tigers ahead of Wigan Warriors clash

GRANT MILLINGTON is a potential doubt for Castleford Tigers' crunch clash with Wigan Warriors on Thursday night.

The key forward was withdrawn during the 44-12 victory over Hull last week and was unable to return to the field of play.

And Castleford boss Daryl Powell admits he is "not sure" if Millington will recover in time for the trip to the DW Stadium in two days time.

The Tigers chief confirmed that Chris Clarkson is back in contention after a stint on the sidelines but he doesn't expect too many changes from last week's side.

"Millo [Millington] came off and didn't go back on, so I am not sure about him," said Powell.

"Everybody else is alright. Adz [Adam] Milner has been a little bit ill at the start of this week but he should be ok.

"Chris Clarkson is back in contention so I have got a call to make there because he was really good before he got injured. But there is nobody else coming back.

"The team is going well so there is not going to be too many changes."

Meanwhile, Wigan will be without the in-form Liam Farrell after he was hit with a one-game ban by the RFL Disciplinary Panel.

The Warriors forward was sin-binned and subsequently charged for a tip tackle on Catalans Dragons' Greg Bird.