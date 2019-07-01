'Progressing' Tuoyo Egodo set to leave Castleford Tigers at end of 2019 season

Outside back Tuoyo Egodo looks set to leave Castleford Tigers at the end of the year despite impressive recent displays on the wing in the Betfred Super League.

Head coach Daryl Powell picked former London player Egodo out for praise after the Salford game and was pleased with his contribution again when he raced in for two tries against London Broncos.

Egodo is standing in for the injured Greg Eden, but has put his hand up to keep the position for this Friday's game against Leeds Rhinos, although he is out of contract at the end of the season.

"He's going well," said Cas boss Powell. "He's taken a while to grow into playing on the wing - his favourite position is centre, but he's been good, his physicality has been good.

"He got a couple of whacks and ended up leaving the field, but he finished his tries well. He should have had another for me - midway through the first half he gets a forward pass and he's clean away there.

"He's growing as a player and I've been pleased with his progress.

“Tuoyo may leave the club at the end of the season, but regardless of that I think he's progressing.

"That’s the way it goes at times. Players come on late at times and it's quite hard, you’ve already made a decision on them, but Tuoyo has known that for a while."

Powell added: “It’s credit to him that he has hung about and dug in. He’s improving significantly and I think he’s been getting better for a few weeks now.

"For him it's a lot of belief and confidence and if he's got that then he's got the physicality and to size to be able to trouble defenders when he carries the ball."