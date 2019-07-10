Quota full for Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers but Wakefield Trinity have space free

A foreign player will have to leave Leeds Rhinos if they want to bring in another import, it has been confirmed.

The same applies to Castleford Tigers, but Wakefield Trinity do have room for one more import.

Jesse Sene-Lefao.

The RFL have issued a list of players on each club’s overseas and non-federation trained quotas.

Clubs are allowed five overseas players and seven who are non-federation trained (NFT) - and Rhinos and Tigers are full on both lists.

Trinity have one space on their overseas quota.

The overseas list includes players who do not hold a European Union passport and are not exempt under the ‘Kolpak’ ruling covers Samoa, Tonga, Fiji and Papua New Guinea nationals

The non-federation category includes most quota players and the majority of off-quota Kolpak players, as well as British recruits from rugby union.

Rhinos recently signed Robert Lui and Rhyse Martin, who are on both lists, with Tongan international Tui Lolohea and Australian Matt Parcell moving on.

Lui took over Lolohea’s spot and Martin - who was born and raised in Australia, but qualifies for PNG through his father - replaced Parcell.

Castleford Tigers:

Overseas – Cheyse Blair, Peter Mata’utia, Grant Millington, Jordan Rankin, Jesse Sene-Lefao .

NFT – Cheyse Blair, Mitch Clark, Peter Mata’utia, Grant Millington, Junior Moors, Jordan Rankin, Jesse Sene-Lefao.

Leeds Rhinos:

Overseas - Adam Cuthbertson, Robert Lui, Rhyse Martin, Trent Merrin, Ava Seumanufagai.

NFT - Wellington Albert (exempt), Adam Cuthbertson, Konrad Hurrell, Robert Lui, Rhyse Martin, Trent Merrin, Nathaniel Peteru, Ava Seumanufagai.

Wakefield Trinity:

Overseas – Jacob Miller, Tyler Randall, Kelepi Tanginoa, Bill Tupou.

NFT - Tinirau Arona, David Fifita, Jacob Miller, Tyler Randall, Pauli Pauli, Kelepi Tanginoa, Bill Tupou.