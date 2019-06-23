Record crowd sees Castleford Tigers Women storm into Challenge Cup semi-finals

Castleford Tigers Women won through to a semi-final against neighbours Wakefield Trinity when they beat Bradford Bulls 48-8 in a Challenge Cup tie played in front of a women's rugby league record crowd at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

The unbeaten Super League leaders will have to travel to Wakefield for the semi on Sunday, July 7.

They are likely to go there in good spirits after another superb performance in a demolition job against the Bulls.

In a game played in front of 1,492 the Tigresses led 18-8 at half-time before completely running away with the game after the break.

First half tries were scored by Rhiannion Marshall, Maisie Lumb, Kelsey Gentles and Courtney Pointon with one goal kicked by Tara Stanley.

Savannah Andrade and Amy Hardcastle replied for Bradford with tries.

In the second half Gentles touched down again and went on to complete a hat-trick while Tamzin Renouf, Marshall, Stanley and Georgia Roche all crossed the line and Stanley added three conversions.

