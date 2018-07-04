Record equalling Dwyer earns praise of Featherstone coach

John Duffy praised the performance of dual registered Brad Dwyer who joined former Featherstone Rovers greats Mick Smith and Chris Bibb in the club record books with his six-try display against Rochdale Hornets.

The Leeds Rhinos loanee bagged a hat-trick in the first half just nine minutes after coming off the bench and went on to equal the club record for tries in a match as Rovers romped to an 80-4 success at the LD Nutrition Stadium – their biggest league victory since 2012.

“I brought him off! I didn’t know the record was on,” said Duffy.

“But he was blowing a bit and a message came off. But I thought he was absolutely outstanding and took his chances really well.

“Every time he got the ball from a quick ruck he was gone, setting the tempo high for our attack.

“I thought Keal Carlile was good at nine as well and he set the tone for us while he was on.

“Brad got all his metres and all his carries off what we had done in that first 20 minutes.”

Duffy was pleased with the efforts of his forwards and particularly James Lockwood, who has settled well into a back row role in recent weeks after being moved there with Rovers hit by injuries.

He said: “James also got over for three tries and he was brilliant in the back-row, helping the rest of our forward pack to lay a fantastic platform for the backs to work from.

“We had a chat a few weeks ago and Locky said he thought he could do a job for us in the back row. He’s been outstanding, he’s really enjoying his role out there.

“Thacks (Anthony Thackeray) is doing his role to get him some space and Jay (Jason Walton) is over on that side as well so there’s a real danger and a real threat every time we go wide. But Locky’s been great all year.”