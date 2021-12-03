Rhys Bonser’s try seals revenge win over leaders for Fryston Warriors

Connor Jordan.

With conditions which were deteriorating as the game went on Fryston stuck to their game plan and Drighlington, who had already beaten the Warriors once this season, could not break down their defence.

Revenge was sweet in the end as Fryston had lost to this opposition 23-14 at home in early October, but they were determined to avoid a repeat and in the process put themselves firmly back in the Division One title picture.

Drighlington remain top of the table on 10 points from their first six games, but Fryston are just two points behind them in second after four wins and two defeats so far.

Westgate Common are well placed with games in hand and a 100 per cent record from their first three matches while Ackworth Jaguars are in fourth with four points and Upton in fifth, yet to register a win.

Drig struck the first blow on the Warriors in last Saturday’s game as an overlap gave Jake Sanderson the opportunity to score and Joe Sanderson added the conversion to make it 6-0.

Fryston shook this off and responded in the best way possible as Connor Jordan saw a gap in their defence and shot through to score. He added the conversion to his own try to level the scores.

The Warriors then rubbed salt into the wounds of their hosts who expected then to ship the ball wide when Jake Humphries scooted over from dummy-half.

Jordan added the conversion and the visitors went in at half-time 12-6 ahead.

The conditions were deteriorating as the game went on and even with the elements in their favour Drig could not break down a resilient Fryston defence with Rhys Bonser, James Allen, Tom Wright and George Horsman all putting in tremendous defensive displays.

Fryston extended their lead as Rhys Bonser ripped the ball out in a one-on-one tackle and scooted 20 metres to score.

The Warriors stuck to their game plan for the final quarter of the game and their opponents had no answer to it.

Fryston ran out worthy winners with James Allen winning the Martin Oxtoby man of the match award after being part of an excellent all-round team effort.