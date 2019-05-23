RL Conference: Chris Siddons grabs winning try for Lock Lane in exciting finish

In-form Lock Lane came up with a late surge to earn another two points in the Premier Division of the National Conference.

Away to Siddal, they saw a 12-point interval lead transformed into an 18-12 deficit before they hit back to win 24-18 to maintain their progress up to fifth place in the division.

Craig Savage makes a break for Lock Lane. Picture: James Heaton

Both sides had won four of their previous five league games and that form was demonstrated in the opening quarter as the packs tore into each other. Canaan Smithies and Jack Georgiou were prominent for Siddal and Lane’s Rob Firth was leading the visitors’ response.

Defences were on top initially as there was no score from either side until the 31st minute when Danny Sowerby crossed for the Castleford outfit.

Steve Scott added a touchdown as half-time beckoned, with Connor Turner booting his second conversion.

But Siddal restored parity three minutes into the final quarter, Joe Martin improving touchdowns by Freddy Walker and Josh Greenwood-Macdonald. The Halifax side hit the front for the first time six minutes later with Lewis Hosty darting in and Martin goaling.

Chris Siddons about to go over for the winning try. Picture: James Heaton

Lock Lane’s BARLA international Craig Savage, though, scooted in on 73 minutes and with Turner adding the conversion scores were level again.

It was all to play for in a thrilling finish, but Lock Lane came up with the match winning score with three minutes left as Chris Siddons combined well with Savage to break through for a try and Turner maintained his 100 per cent record with the boot in adding the conversion.