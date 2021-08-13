RL Conference: Featherstone Lions back to winning ways

Jake Perkins, who scored two tries for Featherstone Lions. Picture: Jonathan Buck

League G outfit Hull took an early lead through Aaron Pickering, only for Featherstone, from League F, to go eight points clear with tries by Harrison Stanton and Jake Perkins and two goals kicked by Ian Jackson.

Kyle Larvin replied for the Dockers before Perkins crossed for his second score.

Back came the visitors again as they pegged the Lions back to 18-14 at the interval thanks to a Travis Smith touchdown.

Featherstone went 28-14 up when Kev Eadie and Sam Millard touched down in the second half.

Hull were not done as they reduced the arrears to eight points again with a Jon McCloud try and Dan Suddaby’s second conversion.

The Lions, however, made sure of their victory when Keiran Redfearn darted over on 70 minutes and Jackson added his fifth goal.

The Hull side had the last word with a Jordan Larvin touchdown, but it was to prove a mere consolation as Featherstone had the points wrapped up for their third win of the season.

This Saturday the Lions travel to play Thornhill Trojans.

Lock Lane remained in play-off contention after defeating Bradford Dudley Hill 12-0 in a League F match.

The Castleford-based side were made to work hard for their seventh victory in 10 games, but were ahead in the first half when Bailey O’Connor went over for a try and Tom Egan added the extras.

Dudley Hill defended stoutly to stay in the game, even when down to 12 men for 10 minutes after having Dave Halley sin-binned on 48 minutes for dissent.