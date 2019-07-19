RL Conference: Joe Fox collects treble as Featherstone Lions beat local rivals to go top

Featherstone Lions went top of Conference Division One with a resounding 52-0 win over derby rivals Normanton Knights while long time leaders Pilkington Recs lost to fellow promotion chasers York Acorn.

Danny Gilbert, who is playing the best rugby of his career, was man of the match and set a fine lead in the Lions pack while youngster Harry MacAllister had another big game along with Joe Fox who brought fear every time he touched the ball to the Normanton defence.

Tom Carr on his way to a try for Featherstone Lions. Picture: Jonathan Buck

Teenager Danny Thompson did not put a foot wrong in defence and linked with the Lions attack numerous times while Gaz Gale, who scored the try of the game, was a constant threat down the flank.

It did not take Lions long to start the scoreboard ticking as Fox strode through.

Kieran Redfearn went 60 metres from near his own line before parting to Gale who raced away for a try.

After Gaz Williamson went close in-form Tom Carr went solo to score a nice try then skipper Ian Jackson gave a peach of a ball to Gilbert and the pocket battleship raced 50 metres before parting to Jackson who went under the sticks for a try he converted to make it 18-0.

Gareth Gale is clear on the way to a length of the field try for Featherstone Lions against Normanton Knights. Picture: Jonathan Buck

Normanton tried to move the ball wide, but Jake Perkins latched onto a stray ball and sped 75 metres for another Lions try goaled by Carr.

Gale then brought the house down as he raced 95 metres down the flank, knocking off three men to score the try of the game. Carr goaled and added another conversion to make it 36-0 at half-time after Fox showed his strength and pace to knock aside three men to grab his second of the game.

Featherstone found themselves down to 11 men early in the second half after two men were sent to the sin-bin. But their defence held firm with teenager Conner Paver, Sam Millard and Ben Mawson working hard along with MacAllister.

Richard Dedicoat injected some pace, making good breaks and Fox went over the whitewash for his hat-trick as he strode over for a try converted by Carr.

Featherstone Lions' Danny Gilbert looks for a gap against Normanton Knights. Picture: Jonathan Buck

Carr then showed his Glasshoughton Welfare soccer skills as he dribbled the ball towards the line before touching down for another score.

The hosts stuck to Jamie Rooney’s instructions to keep Knights scoreless and added the final points as Millard broke through the Knights defence with a fine burst before parting to Redfearn who sprinted away to finish in style. Carr’s goal made it 52-0.

Lions’ mettle will be tested this Saturday as they visit Pilkington Recs with top spot at stake, but they are playing well with their defence not giving much away so will be confident. Kick-off is 2.30pm.

Andrew Bell’s Lions U14s girls had a convincing 34-4 victory over Elland U14s with Rhianna Aldridge grabbing a hat-trick, Emily Heaps two tries and Chloe Nash a try and five goals.