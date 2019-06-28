RL Conference: Liam Kay holds nerve to seal win for 12-man Featherstone Lions

Liam Kay’s last kick of the match gave Featherstone Lions a hard earned 14-13 win at Skirlaugh Bulls in Division One of the Conference.

The in-form Lions produced a real backs to the wall display as they had to play for 76 minutes with 12 men after they had Joe Fox harshly sent-off on the word of a touch judge.

Gaz Gale is in the clear to cross for Featherstone Lions' opening try against Skirlaugh Bulls. Picture: Jonathan Buck

They did everything coach Jamie Rooney asked of them and clinched a deserved success as Kay kept his calm to slot a last minute penalty goal, defying the barracking coming his way from home players and crowd.

It was Lions’ first league win away to the Bulls since the 1996-97 season and they showed great resolve with pack men Sam Millard and Harry MacAlister giving their best-ever displays for the club while crowd favourite Danny Gilbert, Ben Mawson, Kay, Gaz Gale and Jake Perkins came up with a lot of yardage.

Despite going down a man so early Featherstone took the lead as Gale was given a gap and showed his class as he hared 45 metres for a try goaled by Kay.

A spate of penalties put the Lions under pressure, but their defence, led by Gilbert, George Nuttall and Mawson held firm with teenager Conner Paver getting through lots of work.

A pride of Lions support Harry MacAllister's charge at a Skirlaugh defender. Picture: Jonathan Buck

Lions continued their good work after the break and a Tom Wandless 40-20 put them on attack. Gilbert was hauled down twice inches from the line then some ferocious tackling led by Paver, Ian Jackson, Tom Carr and Mawson saw the Bulls driven back over their own line.

The hosts hit back with a try awarded despite possible obstruction in the lead-up and scored again to make it 12-6, but coach Rooney’s calm words lifted his outfit again.

A Kay chip saw Perkins follow up to score and Kay added the touchline goal to make it 12-12.

Great defending by Perkins, Wandless and Richard Dedicoat kept Skirlaugh at bay and the home team missed a controversially awarded penalty.

Sam Millard takes on three Skirlaugh tacklers. Picture: Jonathan Buck

Lions also missed a penalty before the Bulls landed a drop-goal they thought had won them the points with only two minutes left. However, Rooney’s men were not going to be robbed of victory as they earned their last-gasp penalty and Kay sent the ball between the sticks.

It was nothing more than they deserved as the gritty teamwork and the never say die spirit Rooney has drilled into his outfit won the day. He thanked the fans that travelled to Hull to support the Lions, who are on their travels again this Saturday at Saddleworth.

Lions’ Yorkshire Men’s League outfit drew 24-24 at local rivals Normanton after leading 18-4 at the break. Jack Townend and Josh Blackmore scored two tries each with Blackmore and Sam Wilson adding goals. MOM was Evan Morris with Townend and Jordy Gamble outstanding.