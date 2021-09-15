RL Conference: Lock Lane and Featherstone Lions out of luck

Lock Lane's Craig Savage.

Bowling, however, served evidence of their NCL title aspirations by snatching a stunning 26-22 win with three unanswered tries to turn the game around against their second-placed opponents.

Lane, who had lost Ethan Flowers to the sin-bin on 65 minutes for a professional foul, conceded converted touchdowns to Michael Kite and Oliver Bartle. And with the last play of the game Ryan Smith, who had crossed twice in the first half, crashed in for the match-winner, Harry Williams landing his third goal.

Defeat was tough on the Castleford side after they had produced one of their best displays of the season and had led through tries by Nathan Fozzard, Joe Burton, Craig Savage and Lewis Price, three of which Mason Hare improved.

Lock Lane at least had the consolation of knowing they had qualified for the play-offs and they will now face Heworth away in the first round this Saturday.

Underbank Rangers won 22-18 at Featherstone Lions in their League F game despite having only 12 players and scoring only three tries to four.

The visitors, who had Thomas Booth yellow-carded for a dangerous tackle, recovered from an early try and goal by Michael Wise to lead 18-6 at the break, through two tries by Jacob Sharp and touchdowns by Jamie Kelly and Alex Chatterton.