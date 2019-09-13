RL Conference: Lock Lane end Premier campaign with a victory

Lock Lane have finished in eighth place in the National Conference Premier Division and went out on a winning note with a 23-18 success at home to Egremont Rangers.

The Castleford side completed a double over Rangers and ended a six-match losing run in the process.

The visitors were never behind until the 55th minute when Lane, who had been level since half-time, went 18-12 clear through Luke Tagg’s try and Nathan Fozzard’s third conversion.

Danny Sowerby added a drop-goal as the hour beckoned. And although Michael Ellwood hit back for Egremont and JP Brocklebank added his third goal, the hosts sealed their win when Lucas Moon popped in on 76 minutes.

Ellwood and Stephen Fox had claimed Rangers’ earlier tries, while Oliver Bloomer and James Cryer had replied for Lock Lane, who have done respectively following promotion.