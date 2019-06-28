RL Conference: Lock Lane hold off Mayfield comeback to return to winning ways

Lock Lane made a welcome return to winning ways with a 30-22 Conference Premier victory at Rochdale Mayfield.

They had lost their previous three matches, but led 12-0 early, thanks to a Craig Savage try and four Connor Turner goals.

Steve Scott was sin-binned on 28 minutes for dissent, with Mayfield’s Jimmy Connaughton copping a yellow card for a high tackle. Savage’s second touchdown, three minutes before the break, helped Lane to an 18-0 lead, although Rochdale gave themselves hope when Rob Kershaw popped over with seconds to go to half-time, Cole Connolly adding the extras.

That hope increased when, after Tom Sowerby had been sin-binned on 51 minutes for a professional foul, Kieran Harmon and Lewis Butterworth raced over, a Connolly conversion pegging the visitors back to two points with 15 minutes left.

The Castleford outfit, though, reasserted themselves with tries from Karl Robinson and Danny Holmes, with Turner adding the last two of his seven goals. Mayfield matched Lane’s four tries when Wayne Bannister crossed, but it was too little, too late for the home side.