RL Conference: Lock Lane let lead slip to lose to Siddal

Lock Lane missed out in a clash of top six aspirants in the Conference Premier when they lost 34-20 to Siddal.

The Castleford side looked in good position for a victory as they led 20-14 after an hour, but their visitors controlled the business end of the contest with three unanswered tries to gain revenge for a 24-18 defeat in Halifax earlier in the season.

Gareth Blackburn, George Ambler and Christian Ackroyd raced over in the final quarter, with Blackburn adding each conversion and a late penalty in a seven-goal contribution.

Henry Turner and Gareth English had crossed in the first half as Siddal set the scene for a fourth successive win.

Lock Lane, whose hopes of making the play-offs are now purely mathematical, have lost their last four games.

Danny Sowerby, Tom Sowerby and Oliver Bloomer crossed for tries for them, with Nathan Fozzard adding three conversions and a penalty.

Lane kicked intelligently in the windy conditions, but their efforts to put Siddal under pressure were thwarted as Sam Walsh repeatedly gained good yards returning the ball upfield for Siddal

Lock Lane are at home again this Saturday when they host a Thornhill Trojans side desperate for points in their bid to avoid relegation.