RL Conference: Lock Lane looking to end top flight campaign on a high

Mid table Lock Lane will be looking for a winning finish to their season in the Premier Division of the National Conference this Saturday when at home in their final game.

Following promotion last term it has been a mixed campaign for the Castleford team, but they achieved their objective of stabilising in the top flight and will want to go out on a high when entertaining Egremont Rangers, who are one place above them, in seventh.

Lane were unable to halt reigning champions Hunslet Parkside in their bid to retain their title last Saturday as they lost 26-4 to them.

Hunslet went in front in the second minute through Craig McShane, with Andy Hullock converting. Luke Tagg replied for Lane and the hosts were grateful for a Hullock penalty as they led 8-4 at the break.

Ben Shulver scythed over two minutes after the restart, Hullock adding his third goal to stretch the lead. And despite the sin-binning of Craig Miles on the hour, for use of the knees, Parkside completed the double, after their 20-18 victory in Castleford, with tries by Michael Nuttall and Kieran Murphy, both of which Craig McShane converted.

The next meeting of the Castleford & Featherstone District League takes place on Monday at Glasshoughton WMC, prompt 7.30pm start.