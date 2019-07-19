RL Conference: Lock Lane lose out to top two side West Hull

Lock Lane’s hopes of reaching the play-offs in the Premier Division of the National Conference suffered a setback as they lost 22-6 at championship chasing West Hull.

The home side are level on points with leaders Wath Brow Hornets, with a game in hand, and ultimately proved too strong for Lock Lane, who remain on the fringes of the play-off spots.

Sam Cator led the way for West Hull as he charged over for a hat-trick of tries.

His opener on seven minutes put the hosts ahead and was followed Jacob Moore’s try midway through the first half to which Ryan Wilson added his second conversion to make it 12-0.

Lane, who had lost 40-14 in Castleford, recovered to 12-6 adrift when Chris Siddons forced his way over seven minutes after the resumption and James Cryer added the extras.

But the visitors were unable to take advantage of the sin-binning on 50 minutes of the hosts’ Bobby Tyson-Wilson for a `slap’.

Cator, in fact, grabbed his second try before the miscreant returned.

And, after Wests’ Ryan Steen and the Lane’s Jack Smith had been red carded for alleged punching, Cator sealed victory with his hat-trick score on 68 minutes, with Wilson adding his third goal.

Lock Lane, who remain in seventh place, are at home to fifth-placed Thatto Heath Crusaders – conquerors of reigning champions Hunslet Parkside last weekend – this Saturday.