RL Conference: Lock Lane's comeback falls agonisingly short as late score is ruled out

Lock Lane were involved in a thrilling Conference Premier Division game, but suffered a third successive league defeat when they were edged out 26-24 at home to Leigh Miners Rangers.

The Miners, who travelled to Castleford on the back of six successive defeats, were 14-0 ahead on 16 minutes and 20-6 in front seven minutes into the second period, when Lane’s Brandon Tickle was sin-binned for a dangerous tackle.

Nowhere to go for Leigh Miners as Lock Lane defenders combine to halt an attack. Picture: James Heaton

Jonny Youds’, who had converted first half tries by Jamie King and Lewis Grimes, landed his third penalty in eight minutes as Tickle trooped off, to supplement a similar effort on eight minutes.

Lock Lane, though, were only 26-24 behind as time began to run out, thanks to tries between the 68th and 77th minutes for Tom Sowerby, Jack Lee and Steve Scott, with Connor Turner, who had converted Kurt McDonald’s opener, adding each goal.

But the Miners, who had responded to the rally with an Elliott Ryan try and Youds’ seventh goal, survived to gain revenge for a 36-10 defeat at Twist Lane. They breathed a huge sigh of relief late on when Lane thought they had scored only for their effort to be ruled out for a pass deemed forward.

Lock Lane will be looking for better luck and a return to winning ways at second from bottom Rochdale Mayfield this Saturday.