RL Conference: Scott Glassell back to inspire Featherstone Lions

Scott Glassell marked his comeback with a fine game as he guided Featherstone Lions round the pitch as well as being involved in most of their tries in a 38-6 Conference Division One win at Dewsbury Moor.

It was Lions’ pack that did the damage in heavy conditions, allowing their backs to move the ball about.

With coach Jamie Rooney’s harsh words still ringing in their ears from the previous week’s loss the Lions did what was needed and kept their penalty count down as they got back to winning ways and kept second spot in the chase for automatic promotion.

After Harry MacAllister and Dean Gamble went close Scott Glassell sent brother Danny over wide out.

Moments later Danny Glassell raced back to pull off a try saving tackle. Joe Fox then split open the Moor defence with a 35-yard touchline surge before parting to the all-action Richard Dedicoat who sent Gaz Gale over for a try converted by Ian Jackson.

Danny Gilbert and MacAllister did the hard yards down the middle, Scott Glassell switched play and his superb long pass gave Fox the room to charge 25 metres before sending Dedicoat over the line. Jackson added a touchline conversion and it was 16-0.

Teenager Conner Paver then made a sparkling solo run from near his own line and parted to Danny Glassell, but the referee ruled the pass was forward.

With Danny Thompson linking well and Sam Millard and Davi Garahan working hard Lions held out a couple of Moor attacks on the stroke of half-time.

The hosts were first out of the blocks as they opened the second half scoring through their lively hooker and added the conversion.

Lions were not going to throw this lead away this week as a Scott Glassell chip through saw the hosts full-back held over his own line and Gamble and Gilbert were both inches from scoring before Scott Glassell sent Gaz Williamson charging over.

With conditions getting worse there were plenty of handling mistakes, but Lions stuck to their guns and again a superb Scott Glassell pass sent brother Danny over for his second try. Jackson’s conversion made it 26-6.

The strong running Gale, who caused Moor plenty of problems throughout, raced 45 metres down the touchline before parting to Dedicoat who gave a gem of a pass to Fox who sprinted towards the line. Jackson again added the extras.

Williamson, who had his best outing of the season, made a crunching tackle on a home player and Paver swooped on the loose ball to shoot over in the corner, Jackson goaling again from the touchline.

This was not as easy as the scoreline suggests as Lions had to work hard in the terrible conditions. It was pleasing that they did not get involved in any silly stuff.

Rooney’s men are on their travels again this Saturday as they make the short trip to Oulton Raiders for a 2.30pm kick-off.