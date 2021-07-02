RL Conference: Vintage Steve Lawrie rolls back the years for Featherstone Lions

Featherstone Lions' Steve Lawrie.

Away from home, the Lions ran out convincing 48-6 winners of the League F match with Ben Smith also shining and Steve Lawrie rolling back the years with a vintage display. At the other end of the experience level, Lewis Knight made an excellent debut.

After some good defence from Dean Gamble and Sam Millard, the first try arrived as Bingham crashed over. Wise added the conversion.

Millard then slipped a fine ball to teenager Danny Thompson who went over in the corner with Wise kicking the resulting touchline conversion.

The home side hit back on 25 minutes with a converted try before good work by George Nuttall, Danny Glassell and Gamble was followed up by Lawrie who galloped 40 yards to set up Jack Ellam for a try.

On the stroke of half-time Jake Perkins picked up the ball over his own line and raced the length of the pitch, knocking off five men in his race over the whitewash.

Lions went further ahead after the break as Bingham brushed aside four defenders to plough over the line and Wise tagged on the extras.

A fine Wise 75 yard gallop was stopped close to the line, but Glassell went over for a try to make it 30-6. Ben Mawson was next to touch down after a Smith tilt and Glassell goaled.

After Millard raced 85 yards he stumbled close to the line and Perkins finished off the move for his second try with Glassell converting from the touchline. In the dying minutes Eadie went solo before sending Jake Wood in for a try converted by Glassell.

Coach Jamie Rooney and the Lions have congratulated their former player, Gaz Gale, on equalling the Featherstone Rovers try scoring record in the game Newcastle.

Lions are back at home this Saturday when they take on Bradford Dudley Hill.

Lock Lane were edged out 24-18 in their League F match with Thornhill Trojans.

They looked good for the points when leading 18-6 at the break with two tries from Tom Egan and one by Chris Siddons, with Egan goaling each score.

But the home side was level within eight minutes of the restart and went on to complete their win after Lane’s James Cranswick was sent off on the hour for an alleged high tackle.