Rovers sign local talent Morgan Punchard

Featherstone Rovers have continued their recruitment for the 2019 campaign with the signing of Morgan Punchard.

The 19-year-old utility player played his junior rugby at Castleford Lock Lane and Fryston Warriors.

He has previous experience with Halifax and, most recently, Australian side Darlington-Point Colembally Roosters.

Punchard will join up with Rovers for their pre-season preparations for the 2019 campaign.

And he has admitted that his desire to join Featherstone was influenced by the passionate support of the club’s fans.

“It seems like a great club. Featherstone get fans turning up in numbers week in, week out and I really want to be playing in front of support like that and showing them what I can do,” said Punchard.

“Those fans can expect consistency from me.

“I give it my all. I give 100 per cent in everything I do and I want to prove to them I’m willing to give everything for the club.

“I’m really looking forward to the season ahead, I’ve just got back from Australia and can’t wait for pre-season to start.

“It was a really good experience, which took me out of my comfort zone and massively aided my development.

“I’m back now and I’m going to work hard to be able to achieve what I want to achieve in 2019.”

Punchard previously featured for Halifax against Rovers in the 2017 Boxing Day clash.

Featherstone chief John Duffy says that he is looking forward to working with the youngster.

“Morgan came to us looking for an opportunity, he’s been playing in a really tough league in Australia,” said Duffy.

“He wants to progress now he’s back home, to see if he can move forward with his career.

“We’ve given him a massive opportunity and we hope he takes it with both hands.

“He’s got a really good attitude and I’m looking forward to him developing at the club.”