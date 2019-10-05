Rugby League up for debate at Castleford Tigers Supporters Club event

Castleford Tigers Supporters Club are set for some lively debate with their next event being a presentation of Forty Twenty live on the road next Tuesday.

The event is sponsored by Samuel Valentine, Station Road, Allerton Bywater, and will feature special guests Mark Wilson, ‘The Legend’ Gary Schofield, Phil Caplan and Richard Shaw-Wright.

Fans are invited to come and join the debate on all things Rugby League, season review, GB tour, future of the game and much more.

Peas on toast, Ceefax and wearing dressing gowns in public may also be up for discussion with the event starting at 7.30pm at George V WMC, next Tuesday (October 8).

Admission is £1 for CTSC members and £3 non members. There will be a raffle with proceeds going towards the Castleford club.